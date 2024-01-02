First Day Hike draws 50 to Montour Preserve

Jan. 2—DANVILLE — About 50 area residents came together at Montour Preserve on Monday for a 4-mile hike as part of the nationwide First Day Hike.

The theory behind the hike is to provide a means for individuals and families to welcome in the new year, exercising in the outdoors.

"It's an event promoted by Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources," said Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Arear Recreation Commission. "About three years ago we decided to participate in the First Day Hike. We've done this in different locations. This is the first year we're holding it at the preserve."

Stoudt chose The Chilisuagi Trail for the hike.

"It's almost four miles, and it should take us between three-to-four hours, depending on the size of the group," he said. "The hope is that the weather cooperates."

An early morning drizzle and temperatures in the low-40s did not to deter hikers of all ages, eager to participate in the guided hike, according to the Daniels family, from White Hall.

Eric and Andace Daniels came with son Oliver, 6, and daughter Ellis, 5.

"We did this walk last year too," Oliver said.

Stoudt, who was hike guide along with his brother, Joe, said there are seven different trails at the Montour Preserve.

"The most popular one is the Goose Woods Trail, at .9 miles long," he said. "It's super easy and family friendly. But the Chilisuagi is the most used."

Several regular hikers were there at the noon start of the hike.

"I run and hike regularly," said John Bedrick, of Jonestown. "This is a great place to hike, I always come here."

The same holds true for Samuel Dougsten, of Danville, who was dressed for the weather, in heavy coat and gloves.

"When I woke up it was raining, but thankfully it's pretty much stopped," he said. "This four-mile hike is one of my favorites.

State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a press release the New Year's Day event has multiple benefits.

"First Day Hikes are always a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, and this year we are focusing on building connections to public lands," Adams Dunn said. "Whether it is learning about the wonderful programs we offer at our parks, finding a new recreational hobby, or learning about the history of Pennsylvania through public lands, we encourage Pennsylvanians and visitors to connect more in 2024."

All 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.

Hikers are invited to share their experience on social media using #FirstDayHikes.