First deer tick of 2024 spotted near Rosemount by Metropolitan Mosquito Control Division

This strange winter appears be affecting creatures as well as people.

“First deer tick of 2024 found by our very own Dakota County Field Operations Supervisor, Brian, today!” the Metropolitan Mosquito Control Division (MMCD) reported in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 5.

“With this warm spell we’ve been experiencing, it was only a matter of time … Remember to check for ticks after being out in woods & brush!”

The deer tick was spotted near MMCD’s Rosemount facility, says Alex Carlson, public affairs manager for the district.

Unfortunately, it was not an isolated finding.

“Since then, staff has found them in Washington County near Oakdale,” Carlson says. “There have also been reports out of Hennepin County, (other spots in) Dakota County … people are finding them pretty much everywhere.”

Deer ticks, also known as black-legged ticks, are a concern because they can cause “by far” the most tickborne disease in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Health.

Get tips on staying safe at health.state.mn.us/diseases/tickborne/prevention.html.

An apparent mosquito sighting — captured on video by a member of the public — has also been confirmed by MMCD. However, Carlson notes that due to the lack of snow, this spring might bring fewer mosquitos than in the spring of 2023.

Official mapping for ticks and mosquitos in the metro will begin in April, when seasonal staff is on board; the application process for seasonal employment opens on Monday at mmcd.org/employment/.

The public can alert the MMCD about mosquito, black fly and tick activity, as well as ask questions or alert staff to other issues, by completing an online form at maps.mmcd.org/contact/#/

Related Articles