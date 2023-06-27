First defendant in Cobra Bar murders found guilty: 'Nothing short of chilling'

A Davidson County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict on all charges against Horace Palmer Williamson III, one of two men charged with murder for the deaths of a man and woman outside the East Nashville bar The Cobra in August 2018.

Sentencing will begin Wednesday morning. Williamson could face life imprisonment. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

The jury found that Williamson, 32, participated in the robbery of a group of four friends in the bar’s parking lot in the early morning of Aug. 17, 2018, that ended in the death of Jaime Sarrantonio and Bartley Brandon Teal.

Horace Palmer Williamson III waits for the start of his trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Williamson and Demontrey Logsdon are accused of a series of killings and robberies in August 2018 that ended with a double homicide outside East Nashville’s Cobra Bar.

Williamson, while armed with a handgun, did not shoot the rifle that killed Sarrantonio and Teal, according to prosecutors. The state’s theory is that Demontrey Logsdon, the other defendant in this case who is being tried after Williamson, pulled the trigger while Williamson drove the two away afterwards.

Under Tennessee law, "When one enters into a scheme with another to commit a robbery, all defendants are responsible for the deaths regardless of who actually committed the killing and whether the killing was specifically contemplated by the other," according to Assistant District Attorney Megan King.

Williamson also sexually assaulted Sarrantonio and the surviving female victim during the robbery, prosecutors said.

Video of the incident was played several times throughout the trial, eliciting sniffles from the gallery, filled with friends and relatives of the victims. The state spent most of the trial trying to prove that Williamson and Logsdon were the men in that footage, whose faces were covered by hats and bandanas.

During the state's opening statement, King said that the evidence of Williamson's actions before and after the crime fit together "like a puzzle" to prove his guilt. Prosecutors presented several pieces of circumstantial evidence to link Williamson to the murders, including a set of Williamson’s fingerprints on a phone stolen during the robbery, fingerprints on the stolen getaway car and phone location data that tracked him to gas stations and a fast food restaurant where a debit card stolen from one of the victims was used.

"The actions of these men after committing these cold blooded murders is nothing short of chilling," King said during her closing argument. "Both of these men knew what they did. And what did they do afterwards? They went to McDonald’s and got something to eat."

Sarrantonio, 30 at her death, was a client manager for a Nashville-based software company and part-time assistant for a company promoting unsigned musical artists. Teal, who turned 33 the morning he was killed, was the guitarist and vocalist for Nashville band Terrestrial Radio, which played one of its first gigs at the Cobra. They met through mutual friends for the first time just hours before their deaths.

Metro Nashville Police Department have released photos of Jaime Sarrantonio and Bartley Teal who were shot Friday morning in Nashville

In all, the 13 charges include two counts of first-degree felony murder; two counts of first-degree premeditated murder; two counts of aggravated sexual battery; two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping as it relates to the two surviving victims of the robbery; two counts of aggravated robbery as it relates to the robbery of the surviving victims; and two counts of especially aggravated robbery as it relates to Sarrantonio and Teal.

Logsdon will be tried once Williamson’s sentencing concludes.

