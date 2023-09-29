First defendant in Trump Georgia case pleads guilty

A co-defendant in the sweeping Georgia election interference case involving former President Trump has become the first to plead guilty to his charges in the case.

Scott Hall, a bail bond business owner, pleaded guilty before Judge Scott McAfee Friday afternoon.

He was reportedly among a group of individuals who breached a Coffee County election office on Jan. 7.

He faces seven charges linked to that effort, including state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges. He pleaded guilty to five charges.

