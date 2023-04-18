What is first degree assault? Felony charges in KC shooting of Ralph Yarl, explained

Days after a Clay County man allegedly shot 16-year-old high school student Ralph Yarl for ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City’s Northland, prosecutors have issued two felony charges.

The suspect, 84-year old Andrew Lester, faces one count of “assault in the first degree” and one count of “armed criminal action.” Both of these are felonies, and the assault charge is being considered a Class A felony because it caused “serious physical injury.”

Combined, these charges carry a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison. Some have called for Lester, who is white, to face hate crime charges as well, arguing that the shooting was racially motivated. Yarl is Black.

“Clearly, race was a factor in this shooting. Therefore, it is my hope that federal hate crime charges will also be filed against Andrew Lester,” said Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. “He has not shot any white people who rang his doorbell.”

County prosecutors decided against pursuing hate crime charges on Monday, but it’s still possible for Lester to face additional federal charges.

The court has issued an arrest warrant for Lester, but as of Tuesday morning he is not yet in custody.

Yarl, an honor student at Staley High School, was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering from his injuries at home.

Here’s what the charges against him mean, and what we know so far.

Ralph Yarl

What does first degree assault mean in Missouri?

Assault in the first degree is typically considered a Class B felony in Missouri, but can be elevated to a Class A felony if “the person inflicts serious physical injury on the victim.” That’s what happened in this case.

Charging documents released Monday argue that Lester committed this crime when he “knowingly caused serious physical injury to (Yarl) by shooting him.”

According to Missouri criminal codes, “a person commits the offense of assault in the first degree if he or she attempts to kill or knowingly causes or attempts to cause serious physical injury to another person.”

According to charging documents, the punishment for a class A felony ranges from 10 to 30 years in prison.

“It was appropriate for the prosecutor to charge him and the only tragedy was that it took so long for them to charge him,” said Ben Crump, a national civil rights lawyer who is working with the Yarl family.

“You can’t send a message to society that it’s okay to shoot Black people in the head just for ringing your doorbell.”

Andrew Lester, 84

What does armed criminal action mean in Missouri?

The second felony charge builds off the first because the assault charge was committed using a firearm.

According to Missouri criminal code, anyone who commits a felony in the state using a “dangerous instrument or deadly weapon” is also guilty of armed criminal action.

The sentence for this crime ranges from three to 15 years in prison if it is a first-time offense and if the weapon was owned legally.

The law states that this sentence will be “in addition to and consecutive to” any punishment for the crime itself. That means if Lester is found guilty of both felonies, the sentences will stack on top of each other.

We don’t have any evidence that Lester has been found guilty of a felony before, or that his gun was illegally owned. However, if this felony is a second offense or if it was committed with an illegally-owned weapon, the minimum sentence jumps to five years. If both these conditions are true, the minimum sentence jumps to 15 years.

Why wasn’t the suspect charged with a hate crime?

At a news conference Monday, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson acknowledged that race was a factor in Yarl’s shooting, but declined to elaborate on the specifics of the case.

Missouri law allows the state to add “hate offense” charges to certain felonies which “the state believes to be knowingly motivated because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or disability of the victim.”

These additional charges can be Class D or E felonies depending on the circumstances. A Class D felony can add up to seven years to a prison sentence, while a Class E felony can add up to four years.

The federal government can also issue hate crime charges, but has not done so yet in this case.

Recent FBI data reveals that Missouri has been seeing a rise in hate crimes in recent years, with the highest number ever reported in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available. Kansas City leads the state in reported hate crimes, the majority of which are racially motivated.

Of the 119 racially motivated hate crimes reported in Missouri in 2021, 63 were committed as a result of anti-Black bias, the FBI data showed.

The Star’s Glenn Rice, Luke Nozicka and Anna Spoerre contributed reporting.

Do you have more questions about the Ralph Yarl shooting or Missouri criminal law? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.