First-degree murder charge filed in fatal shooting, robbery at O’Fallon restaurant

A Cahokia woman suspected the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a popular O’Fallon restaurant has been charged with murder, law enforcement officials said.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney on Wednesday announced first-degree murder charges against Nautica Young, 18, in the death of Ivan J. Marshall. Young is being held on $1.5 million bond.

The last known address for Marshall, 20, is a motel at 154 Regency Place in O’Fallon.

According to a release from the Major Case Squad, O’Fallon police responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of Bella Milano in the 400 block of Regency Park came at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers there found Marshall, who had been shot. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m., Dye said.

Police released a security photo of an early model four-door, light gold or tan sedan, which investigators believe may be connected to the crime. The car is missing the hub cap on the rear passenger-side wheel.

It’s not clear if the car was, in fact, connected to the crime or if the released photo led investigators to an arrest.

On Wednesday, the Major Case Squad released a photo of an 18-year-old woman, asking the public for information about her whereabouts. It did not identify the woman as a suspect, however. Her relationship to the alleged crime also has not been released.

