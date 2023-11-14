First degree murder charge for man in Charlotte shooting who killed 1, injured another

A 23-year-old who police say fatally shot one and hospitalized another in northeast Charlotte Monday now faces first-degree murder charges.

Shikeem Sands shot two people around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road, near its intersection with Interstate 85, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

One victim — Keia Javon Garnett, 34 — died at the hospital, paramedics said, and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found Sands near the scene, CMPD said. He is in custody without the option to bond out, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

Sands faces charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.