First-degree murder charge reduced

Mar. 30—A first-degree murder charge against a Haskell man was reduced on Tuesday to second-degree murder at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Muskogee County District Court.

Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Sean Waters asked Special District Judge Robin Adair to reduce the charge against Elijah Kejuan Brown, 25, in the death of John Shackleford on June 5, 2021.

Brown is accused of stabbing Shackleford, 35, in the chest after an argument broke out between the two men at 320 E. Skelly St. in Haskell. The house belongs to the mother of Vanessa Harris, Shackleford's fiance.

Harris testified on Tuesday that an argument broke out after Brown came to the house demanding money that he said Shackleford owed him. Harris said after the two men talked for a while, the men got angrier and punches were thrown.

"I could see it wasn't going (Brown's) way, he wasn't getting any money," she said. "His voice just kept getting louder and louder and dropping f-bombs."

Gregory Copeland, Brown's attorney, was pressing Harris during her testimony about what she saw when she testified that Brown and Harris were chest to chest.

"Why ma'am, when somebody's swinging do they come together this way," he said. "It seems like you want to have more distance so you can WHAM!"

Previous witnesses said Shackleford held Brown during the argument and was choking him.

Lesley Leas, who went to the location of the argument with Brown, said the argument escalated after Shackleford punched Brown in the back of the head.

"John got Kejuan (Brown) down in like a weird squeezing position," she said. "It looked like he was squeezing the s*** out of him. Like he couldn't breathe."

Otis McHenry, who also accompanied Leas and Brown to the scene, corroborated Leas' testimony.

"Only thing that I really seen was the two throwing punches," McHenry said. "I looked in my rear-view mirror, Kejuan's head popped up and he was purple. The big dude's arms were wrapped around Kejuan."

After testimony wrapped up, Waters made the motion for the reduced charge, which Adair granted. Brown was ordered bound over and will appear for district court arraignment on April 27. At that time, a date will be set for trial or a plea.

According to Oklahoma statutes: "A person who is convicted of or pleads guilty or nolo contendere to murder in the second degree shall be guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections for not less than ten (10) years nor more than life."