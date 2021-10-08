First-degree murder count leveled against man accused of fatally shooting Red Lake tribal officer

A federal grand jury has returned a first-degree murder indictment against a 28-year-old man accused of shooting a Red Lake tribal police officer in July.

Wednesday's indictment filed U.S. District Court in Minneapolis of David B. Donnell Jr., 28, of Redby, Minn., elevates the murder count from second-degree in connection with the death of officer Ryan Bialke and includes four counts of assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two weapons-related charges.

Federal prosecutors allege that five Red Lake tribal officers responded to Donnell's house on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northwestern Minnesota on July 27 after Donnell's girlfriend told a family member he was suicidal and asked the relative to call police.

While en route to the house, officers learned Donnell had an active tribal warrant against him, according to court records. When the officers arrived, Donnell was on the porch, then went inside and refused to come out of the house.

The 37-year-old Bialke kicked in the door and was immediately hit by gunfire.

Donnell continued to shoot at the other officers, and one returned fire, the court records continued. Donnell then fled into the woods with a rifle but was soon apprehended at a neighbor's home and jailed. He remains held without bail in federal custody, with online court records showing no hearings pending. His attorney, Keala Ede, declined to comment.

A native of Buffalo, Minn., Bialke graduated from Rasmussen College and moved to Bemidji when he landed the policing job in Red Lake. He was one of 38 sworn law enforcement officers serving Red Lake and was not a member of the tribe. He had been with the department for six years.

Bialke was a father of four and married Hester Greenleaf about two months before his death, according to his online obituary.

His former wife, Andrea Bialke, of Hanover, told the Star Tribune soon after the shooting that her ex-husband "had a big heart. ... If there was someone on the side of the road that needed help with their vehicle, he would stop and help. He was just that kind of guy."

Bialke is the second Red Lake officer to die in the line of duty in the past two-plus years. In July 2019, officer Shannon "Opie" Barron died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a call.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482