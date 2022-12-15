First-degree murder: Madison County judge says cop killer ‘simply did not care’

A Madison County judge on Thursday found Caleb L. Campbell, accused of fatally hitting a Brooklyn police officer with his car as he attempted to flee police, guilty of first-degree murder.

Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was struck and killed while deploying spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021.

According to the charging documents, Campbell drove “at excessive speeds, disregarded traffic laws and evaded attempts by peace officers to stop his vehicle and in doing so struck Brian Pierce Jr., knowing such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm ...”

In announcing his verdict, Associate Judge Neil Schroeder said Campbell’s actions created a situation where “anything or anyone” in his path “was going to be obliterated,” but Campbell “simply did not care.”

Pierce lived in Carbondale, had been a firefighter in nearby Makanda, and commuted 100 miles to his job as a police officer in Brooklyn. Being a first-responder was his life’s passion, his mother and the police chief had said.

“Our family is very pleased with the court’s decision,” said Tammy Pierce, the officer’s mother. “We got some justice for Brian, and that’s what we were seeking.

“The only bitterness I hold is (because) he was laughing when he was on his way back to the back room. He had no remorse. He’s shown no remorse throughout the entire trial and he showed no remorse when he was found guilty, either.”

A sentencing hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office has filed formal notice that prosecutors will ask for the life sentence to be imposed, according to a release.

“Officer Brian Pierce should be alive today,” Haine said. “We continue to pray for his family, who have suffered so much. We are glad the judge agreed that this was murder, plain and simple. I do hope the message continues to be heard: fleeing from the police is always wrong and dangerous, and if an officer dies, those responsible for killing the officer will face murder charges.”

Story continues

According to the criminal complaint, Campbell was driving a red Dodge Charger at speeds up to 98 mph in an attempt to elude police. Campbell had a handgun in the vehicle and an active Missouri warrant for his arrest when he fled from a different Brooklyn officer who was attempting to stop the driver for traffic violations.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

In her closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle argued that Campbell “knew if he was stopped … he was going to jail.”

The prosecution presented dash-camera video from the pursuit which showed Campbell speeding through intersections, ignoring traffic control devices and passing at a high rate of speed other motorists who were stopped on the bridge.

Maricle said Campbell had an “utter lack of regard” for the safety of other motorists and even his own passenger – his girlfriend.

“He sure as hell didn’t have any regard for Officer Pierce, either,” Maricle argued.

Campbell, when taken into custody days after his arrest, claimed his vehicle had been taken by carjackers on the parking lot of a Brooklyn nightclub, according to the release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

Campbell’s damaged car was abandoned on the Missouri side of the bridge. Surveillance video taken from a Missouri business and shown in the courtroom showed a man and woman walking hurriedly from the bridge, then disappearing into a St. Louis neighborhood.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Kemper also worked for the prosecution.

Campbell, who resided in Florissant, Missouri, represented himself in the trial. According to court records, he sent a letter to Maricle expressing confidence that most of the charges against him would be dropped. He told her he was “willing to take probation” with credit for time served.

“My children really need me home,” Campbell wrote in the neatly hand-printed letter. “I know this is something you may not be interested in and if you want to continue to trial that’s fine. I have a substantial amount of facts that will prove my innocence in trial, but I’m a reasonable person and I really do feel bad that the victim’s family have to suffer the loss of a loved one.”

Edwardsville attorney Robert Bas represented Campbell until June, when he withdrew from the case, according to court records.

At trial, Campbell argued that Pierce’s actions were a contributing factor to his own death.

“Even to this day, this defendant refuses to take responsibility for his actions and has zero remorse,” Haine said following Thursday’s verdict. “The suffering and outrage he has caused for Officer Pierce’s family and the law enforcement community are unconscionable.”

Alexis Castro, Pierce’s sister, said she was pleased with the verdict, though she felt the process “took too long.”

“Oh God, I ,miss everything about him,” she said of her brother. “I miss his interactions with my kids. I miss his smile. I miss him randomly texting me everyday to bring him food because he was hungry.

“He was just a good brother. He was also my only sibling and because of (Campbell’s) monstrous actions, my brother is not here with our family.”

Brian Pierce Sr. thanked the prosecutors and investigators who brought his son justice. He also thanked other members of law enforcement for their support through their grieving and the trial.

“I am thankful and grateful to the assistant state’s attorneys who prosecuted the case,” he said. “They did a fantastic job. Our family got some justice for Brian. We can ‘t bring him back. But, the person who took his life is going to be punished for it.”

Tammy Pierce says she’s looking forward to presenting her victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing.

BND journalists Teri Maddox and Todd Eschman contributed information for this story.