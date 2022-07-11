First-degree murder trial for Bridgeport man to begin

Jul. 11—FAIRMONT — Jury selection and opening arguments are scheduled to get underway Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court in the case of 22-year-old David Hunter Lewis, who is charged with first-degree murder.

Lewis, who has been in the North Central Regional Jail since Dec. 15, 2020, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Dylan Matthew Harr outside of a residence at 1009 Bryant St. the night of his arrest. He is also charged with use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation began when officers from the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to the emergency room at Fairmont Medical Center where a witness to the shooting had driven Harr for treatment.

"Harr was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival to Fairmont Medical Center as a result of the gunshot wound," according to court papers.

According to one officer's statement, Harr "had a gunshot wound to his upper torso." The witness who drove Harr to the hospital told police they saw Lewis shoot Harr outside of the residence and then flee on foot from the scene.

Witnesses told police that they saw Lewis and Harr get into a verbal argument inside the residence before going outside.

"According to the witnesses, Lewis then shot Harr outside of the residence with a handgun," according to the officer's probable cause statement.

Three days after the shooting, the victim's father gave police two cellphones that could give investigators more information about what led to the shooting.

"The cellphone can contain evidence of the interaction with David Lewis and the events of the night of the shooting," court papers state.

FPD officer William Stewart then took the required steps to obtain cellphones Lewis owned.

"Based on my training and experience, I know that cell phones are often used to plan, coordinate, and arrange criminal activity, both as an individual and as a co-conspirator," Stewart wrote.

The night of the shooting, campus police at Fairmont State University issued a shelter-in-place order due to the proximity of Bryant Street to the school.

A lieutenant with the university police department said the university sent out an alert to students that the shooting occurred, and those on or near campus should shelter in place to remain safe.

"We have a system that sends an email out to everybody that lets them know what has happened," John Nigh said. "In this case it was a shelter in place order until you get the all clear. Once we figure out what is going on and assess the situation, another message will go out telling people what to do after that."

Nigh said the campus police stay in communication with city and county police when they are handling a case like this, and the university alerts students when an incident happens in a certain range of the campus.

The night of the shooting, police described Lewis as a transient whose last known place of residence was on Birds Run Road in Bridgeport.

The June 2021 Marion County Grand Jury officially indicted Lewis on the charges.

The trial is scheduled to begin with opening arguments at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Judge David Janes' courtroom.

