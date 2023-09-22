First Democrat calls on Menendez to resign

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) is calling on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign in the face of corruption charges, becoming the first Democrat lawmaker to do so.

Phillips, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said that while everyone is innocent until proven guilty, a member of Congress that has appeared to have broken the law should resign.

“Yes, I am a Democrat and so is Sen. Menendez, but based on what I have seen, I am disappointed and yes, I think he should resign,” Phillips said in an interview with CNN.

Phillips said that Democratic leaders in Congress should lean on him and push him out.

“Look I am trying to restore faith in government; that’s one of my missions. It’s a lot of my colleagues’ missions, and sometimes we have to walk that talk, even if it’s uncomfortable. And I would argue that this time, yes, the answer is absolutely,” Phillips said.

The Hill has reached out to Phillips for comment.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York announced federal bribery charges against Menendez and his wife, Nadine, tied to their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen; prosecutors allege they agreed to and accepted “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes. In exchange, the senator’s power would be used to enrich the three businessman and benefit Egypt.

Menendez faces three counts, including a charge for public officials who take bribes in exchange for official acts, known as conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

The investigation is ongoing. Menendez, in a statement, said that prosecutors’ claims against him and his wife are false and that he believes the matter will be “successfully resolved” once all the facts are revealed.

