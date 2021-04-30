First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training

First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.

Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents.

"He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday. "He is such a sweet, lovable dog, he really is."

The Bidens are expecting to bring a cat - a female - into their fold soon, she said, and Major has been prepped for that.

"That was part of his training, they took him into a shelter with cats," she said. "He did fine."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

