First dog Major to get extra training after White House biting incidents

  • FILE PHOTO: Major explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House
  • FILE PHOTO: President Biden's dogs are seen on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington
1 / 2

First dog Major to get extra training after White House biting incidents

FILE PHOTO: Major explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of President Joe Biden's two dogs, Major, is headed to training outside the White House after two biting incidents at his new home, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Monday.

The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington area, and it is expected to last a few weeks, said Michael LaRosa.

"Major will undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House," LaRosa said.

Major, the younger of the Bidens' two German Shepherds, did not break skin in the first incident, the president told ABC last month. Later in March, the dog bit a security staff member causing a "minor injury," a White House spokeswoman said at the time.

"Nipping is probably more accurate than biting," LaRosa said on Monday.

Following the first incident, the rescue dog had a round of training in Biden's home state of Delaware to help acclimatise him to life at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex in Washington, where he is surrounded by aides and security officers.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Recommended Stories

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • China encourages citizens to report critics via new 'snitch hotline' ahead of 100th birthday

    China’s cyber regulator is encouraging people to snitch on each other for online speech critical of the ruling Communist Party or its official historical narrative ahead of the 100th anniversary of its founding. Members of the public can ring a new hotline to report people who defame the Party, Chinese leaders, government policies, national heroes or “deny the excellence of advanced socialist culture,” according to a notice posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. People online “with ulterior motives” were “maliciously distorting, denigrating and negating the history of the Party,” said the regulator, which has vowed to crack down ahead of the Party’s centennial birthday in July.

  • Democrat says registration key to ousting SC's Tim Scott

    More than a year and a half ahead of the 2022 general election, a Democratic state lawmaker is mounting a bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, saying her campaign — with the aim of registering 150,000 new voters across South Carolina — has what it takes to tighten the margin Democrats have struggled to close in statewide elections. “This is a true grassroots effort, focusing on voter registration, engagement and mobilization,” state Rep. Krystle Matthews said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. Matthews, recently elected to her second term in the state House, represents a district that includes areas north of Charleston.

  • Prince Harry in the UK for Prince Philip's Funeral

    ET has learned Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday to attend Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral. The Duke of Sussex was not joined by wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Meghan’s physician did not clear her for travel. Royal expert Omid Scobie told ET that Harry was ‘so close to his grandfather,’ and this is certain to be ‘a very difficult time for him.’ The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Breakup Rumors Are Swirling Again After Latest Instagram Photos

    Last month fans of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went into full panic mode when Page Six reported that the two had called off their engagement. The news was leaked amid rumors circulating that Lopez’s fiancé of two years had cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Fortunately, it only took a day […]

  • In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

    An ardent abortion foe who once opposed allowing gay couples to be foster parents, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is the unlikeliest figure to complain about bills on the “culture wars" reaching his desk. “I was told this week that the nation is looking at Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America," Hutchinson said as he announced his decision.

  • White House scraps campaign promise for police oversight commission

    The White House will not be moving forward with plans to establish a national police oversight commission, choosing instead to focus on police reform legislation, domestic policy czar Susan Rice told Politico.Why it matters: Though the establishment of a police oversight commission in his first 100 days was one of President Biden's campaign promises, the administration now says that such a commission would be unnecessary given the amount of existing research on police practices.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeInstead, the White House wants to focus its energy on passing police reform legislation.What they're saying: “Based on close, respectful consultation with partners in the civil rights community, the administration made the considered judgment that a police commission, at this time, would not be the most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area, which is to sign the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law,” Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, told Politico.“This matter is much too urgent for delay, and Congress is by far the more appropriate venue to consider changes in law regarding police accountability,” said Wade Henderson, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.Between the lines: Civil rights groups had also expressed concerns that an ongoing research project by a White House commission could be used as an excuse to defer passing legislation by lawmakers reluctant to support police reform, per Politico.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ex-Australian PM: Murdoch and Trump Did Putin’s Job For Him

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIAustralia’s ex-prime minister, Malcom Turnbull, has long accused Rupert Murdoch of bringing his prime ministership down—and, at a parliamentary hearing on Monday, it was very clear that he’s out for revenge.Turnbull, a former journalist who has known Murdoch for over four decades, delivered a furious takedown of one of his country’s most notorious sons during Monday’s evidence session. He accused Murdoch of doing more to divide America than Vladimir Putin, and blamed his media empire for causing the presidency of Donald Trump as well as the Capitol riot that marked the disgraceful climax of his time in power.“What does Vladimir Putin want to do with his operations in America? He wants to divide America and turn Americans against each other,” said the ex-prime minister, who first met Murdoch in 1974. “That is exactly what Murdoch has done: divided Americans against each other and so undermined their faith in political institutions that a mob of thousands of people, many of them armed, stormed the Capitol.”Strong words from Malcolm Turnbull about Murdoch's attacks on Australian Muslims to the #MediaDiversityInquiryHe says Murdoch is "essentially doing the work of the terrorists" by reinforcing their message that Muslims aren't accepted in our society. #MurdochRoyalCommission pic.twitter.com/2VaPV4EBtN— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 12, 2021 The former Australian PM was invited to give evidence to the inquiry that was launched after a petition calling for a probe into Murdoch’s media empire was signed by half a million Australians. Turnbull is the second former prime minister to rip into Murdoch in front of the inquiry.Turnbull said that, although Murdoch has had far too much influence in the political processes of his own country, he was particularly sickened to see what the media mogul achieved with Trump in America. He went as far to suggest that Trump’s relationship with Fox News was similar to the the unwaveringly loyal state media in authoritarian countries.“I’ve hung around billionaire media proprietors for a long time. I have never seen a politician as deferential to a media proprietor as Trump was to Murdoch, ever, in any country,” said the former leader. “Murdoch’s media in the U.S. had a symbiotic relationship with Trump.”Once of the most blistering complaints that Turnbull leveled at Murdoch and his journalists is that they essentially carry out propaganda work for terrorists by stoking hate for minorities. The former prime minister said that, while he was in power, he did everything he could to try and overcome that division, but that his efforts were often drowned out.Turnbull makes the case for #MurdochRoyalCommission, saying Murdoch’s News Corp operates like "a political party" but is unelected and unaccountable."Where does this end? Well, we saw that (at the US Capitol) on the 6th of January," he tells the #MediaDiversityInquiry. pic.twitter.com/8VAdcNzJTO— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 12, 2021 ‘These voices on the populist right, particularly from Murdoch’s organization, are essentially doing the work of the terrorists,” said the ex-prime minister. “They regularly seek to incite animosity towards minorities, particularly Muslims.”Turnbull concluded that News Corp. had essentially become a political party that wasn’t accountable to anyone. He said that its network pumps out climate denialism and incites violence against minorities, he also accused it of playing a crucial part in disseminating the 2020 election disinformation that resulted in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.“If you don't think that is a threat to American democracy and undermining the strength and capability of our most important ally, then, you know, you are kidding yourself,” Turnbull told lawmakers.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Unusual treatment shows promise for kids with brain tumors

    For decades, a deadly type of childhood cancer has eluded science’s best tools. Now doctors have made progress with an unusual treatment: Dripping millions of copies of a virus directly into kids’ brains to infect their tumors and spur an immune system attack. A dozen children treated this way lived more than twice as long as similar patients have in the past, doctors reported Saturday at an American Association for Cancer Research conference and in the New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan heads for the Senate shredder

    The strict rules of reconciliation, which require that provisions affect federal revenue or outlays, could also kill aspects of the plan.

  • Poll Shows More Black People Are Willing to Get a COVID-19 Vaccination. Will You Get Yours?

    I’m not an anti-vaxxer. In fact, I truly believe that most anti-vaxxers are pseudointellectual faux-spriracy theorists whose “research” ends at whichever YouTube doctor is saying the thing they’ve already decided was true before receiving any real info at all.

  • I had the privilege of working with Prince Philip for ten years – he always spoke his mind

    One of the hallmarks of greatness is to do good for its own sake. A huge amount will be written about the Duke of Edinburgh over the coming weeks celebrating his life, his achievements, and doubtless his personal idiosyncrasies. As with any major figure on the national – in this case, world – stage these accounts will capture the public record, but how much will they capture of the man himself? I had the privilege of seeing something of the Duke at close quarters during the ten years I worked for the Prince of Wales. He was a towering presence at any event and any meeting, not just because he was the Duke of Edinburgh, but also by the way he made his presence felt. He spoke his mind. He had a deep sense of humorous irony. His observations might often cut against the grain of the argument in train. They could be blunt, trenchant, sometimes acerbic. But they were always insightful, informed, and adept at opening up the unthinkable or laying bare what had been imperfectly thought through. Few conversations with him followed easy or accepted lines. To find yourself approached by him at a reception was always a moment to be on your mettle: his opening line would invariably be unexpected, and he could always meet a witty response with one even wittier. “Are you still here?” he would often ask when he saw me yet again in a receiving line at Westminster Abbey. The style was a hallmark, and one which never failed to raise a, sometimes nervous, smile. The Duke’s wry sense of humour gave him over the years a reputation for misjudged remarks. At times they caused offence to those who wanted to be offended. But his humour was intended not to offend but to lighten the atmosphere. Many people meeting a senior member of the Royal family for the first – or only – time in their lives would lose both confidence and reason. I recall a very senior Egyptian businessman on meeting the Prince of Wales during a visit to Cairo dropping to the floor in a perfect curtsy as he was introduced. The Duke was only too well aware of the problem. Humour could lance the intimidating atmosphere of a brief conversation and make possible, as no other gambit could, a more productive talk on things that actually mattered. It was a style perfected by the Duke, which other members of his family use to great effect. This was entirely different from his approach to the serious issues about which he was well informed and cared deeply – young people, the environment, the Armed Services, technology, the role of monarchy, the spiritual. As the Duke himself explained, there was no formal role laid down for the husband of the Monarch. He spent his life in devoted support of the Queen – both as consort and husband. I have a fond memory, early on in my time in the royal household, of the Duke leading the Queen on to the dancefloor at the annual Ghillies Ball at Balmoral. But his life was much more.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • SNL's 'Weekend Update' jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may have only briefly figured in the cold open of this week's Saturday Night Live, but he was the lead story on "Weekend Update" again. "Matt Gaetz, who looks like all the dudes from American Pie combined, reportedly sent $900 on Venmo to an alleged sex trafficker, who then forwarded that same exact amount to three young women in payments labeled 'tuition' and 'school' — which, if true, would make him the only congressman actually helping with student loans," joked anchor Colin Jost. "But at least Gaetz is taking the allegations seriously," Jost added. "That's why yesterday he spoke at the Women for America First summit — which was a nice change to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz." The best part was when Gaetz boasted of the support he's getting from former President Trump and GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (Ga.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), he said. "Oh no, did he think those were good character references? Who was next on his list, the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein?" Jost also pointed to President Biden's order to regulate make-at-home gun kits. "Remember how frustrated and angry you get assembling a dresser? Now imagine at the end of that you had a gun," he said. "Also, I gotta say, it's weird seeing a guy who's basically doing a Clint Eastwood impression be pro-gun control. I mean, look at him, you could put him into Gran Torino and no one would know the difference." Jost and co-anchor Michael Che also interviewed the unrepentant iceberg that sank the Titanic (Bowen Yang), but all the iceberg wanted to talk about was his new album. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole gardenBiden is reportedly vetting Cindy McCain for an ambassadorship in Rome

  • These 10 Functional Foods Are Like a Whole Body Reset

    Add these to your grocery list.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • Cambridge children 'unlikely to be present' at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children are not expected to be among the 30 mourners who attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, The Daily Telegraph understands. The Cambridges have been careful to protect Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, from the public gaze, and made clear from the outset that they would shield them from the pressures of royal life while they were young. While the ceremony on Saturday will be very much a family occasion, the children are understood to be considered too young to join the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Their attendance would also take three coveted spots for older relatives who have known the Duke for most of their lives. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has confirmed that the Duke's children and grandchildren would all attend alongside Her Majesty. With spouses, if all attend, they would number 20 in total. The remaining ten are thought likely to comprise the Queen's cousins, including Princess Alexandra, 84, who remains a working royal, although she has not undertaken an official engagement since last July.

  • Army engineers began preparing Prince Philip’s Land Rover hearse after hospital stay

    Army engineers worked around the clock to make sure the Duke of Edinburgh’s specially-designed Land Rover hearse was ready in time for his funeral. A team from the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) was deployed to prepare the hearse after the Duke was admitted to hospital in February. His month-long stay at the age of 99 was the longest period Prince Philip had spent in a hospital. Details about the hearse are a closely-guarded secret but sources have suggested the converted Land Rover has an open-top design. It is also understood to be from the Land Rover Defender series. Two vehicles were commissioned from Land Rover and converted for “belt and braces” purposes but only one will be used at the funeral on Saturday. Sources have suggested one vehicle is green and the other black and it is unclear which will be deployed. The Corps of engineers, formed in 1942, is responsible “for maintaining and repairing the Army’s equipment”.

  • Youngest royals give the Queen reason to smile as she faces life as a widow

    They are the two great-grandchildren that Prince Philip never got to meet. Born just 40 days apart, Princess Eugenie and her cousin Zara Tindall paid special tribute to their grandfather before his death by naming their newborn sons after him. Eugenie’s firstborn, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born on February 9, and Zara’s third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, born on March 21, will forever bear the hallmark of their royal heritage. For the Queen, as she faces life as a widow at nearly 95, the babies will bring welcome joy at a time of great sorrow. Having not been able to see much of her elder grandchildren when they were growing up because she spent so much time overseas when the likes of William and Harry were young, the sovereign now relishes family time. Over recent years, she has grown especially close to her youngest grandchildren, the Earl and Countess of Wessexes’ children, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn, who are regular visitors to Windsor Castle, living just 10 miles away at Bagshot Park. Royal aides used to speak of stepping over tricycles and roller skates as the youngsters would spend precious weekends with “Granny and Grandpa”. The arrival of no less than 10 great-grandchildren over the past decade has delighted the Queen – not least when many are already showing signs of sharing her passion for dogs and horses. Her eldest grandchild Peter Phillips’s daughters, Savannah, 10, and Isla, eight, are already keen amateur riders, along with his sister Zara Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia, seven.

  • They were told to stay away, but crowds paying tribute to Duke of Edinburgh had other ideas

    They came to mourn his death and celebrate his life. At Buckingham Palace, at Windsor Castle and at Sandringham, wellwishers ignored the “stay away” warnings to pay their respects. The day after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, Britain woke up to realise that the man who had been an ever-present fixture, a steadying hand across the decades, was no longer with us. In the first full day of mourning, the military paid its tribute with a Death Gun Salute at midday, 41 rounds fired at one round a minute for 40 minutes at locations including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff as well as the overseas territory of Gibraltar. At sea, guns were fired from Royal Navy warships saluting “one of their own”.