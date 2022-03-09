First DOGE, Now ‘Meataverse’: Slim Jim Trademark Filings Reveal Metaverse Plans

Slim Jim is bringing its meaty treats to the metaverse with plans to launch NFTs and its own virtual environment, according to a trio of recent trademark filings.

The trademarks, filed under “Slim Jim,” “Meataverse” and “Long Boi Gang,” outline plans for the company to offer “services featuring virtual goods, virtual food products and non-fungible tokens,” along with “providing a metaverse for people to browse, accumulate, buy, sell and trade virtual food products.”

Slim Jim’s first foray into the cryptosphere came in April, when its Twitter account posted dogecoin (DOGE) memes on its way to victory in Adweek’s March Madness-themed brand competition. That effort paid off with a surge of social media buzz for the meat stick manufacturer.

The company rebranded its Twitter to “MEATA” in October, parodying Facebook’s Meta rebrand. But it appears the meat brand’s jokes about building “the Meataverse” have been serious all along.

Welcome to the MEATAverse — Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) October 28, 2021

“You should be on the lookout for additional crypto-themed activations in the future,” Sean Connolly, CEO of Slim Jim parent company Conagra Brands (CAG), said in an investor call in April.

Slim Jim joins a growing list of notable food brands vying to expand into virtual worlds, including McDonald’s (MCD), Panera (PNRA), Panda Express and Wingstop (WING).

Slim Jim did not respond to questions sent via Twitter.