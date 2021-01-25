First dogs Champ and Major move into at White House

Dog barks are being heard in the White House again following the arrival Sunday of President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major, making the pair of German shepherds the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. (Jan. 25)

Video Transcript

- Well, thank you. When you first come in, thank you.

- Any comments?

- Thank you for coming. [INAUDIBLE].

