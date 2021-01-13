First doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Europe in April, EU source

Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union expects Johnson & Johnson to deliver the first doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in April after approval from the EU drug regulator, a senior EU official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who is involved in negotiations with vaccine makers and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the J&J shot, which is administered in a single dose, could be available from April 1.

Earlier on Wednesday an EU lawmaker said the EU health commissioner had told an internal meeting in the Parliament that Johnson & Johnson was likely to submit an application to the EU drug regulator in February.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Chris Reese)

