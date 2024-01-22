First this downtown Boise brewpub stopped serving beer. Now it’s closed?

Customers who walked into 10 Barrel Brewing Co. on Saturday encountered an unusual situation: A brewery that wasn’t serving beer.

Then on Sunday, the downtown Boise brewpub at 826 W. Bannock St. suddenly closed — and remains closed.

A note on the door says the situation is “due to unforeseen circumstances,” adding: “We hope to resume normal business hours Tuesday, (Jan. 23), at 11 a.m.”

No reason was provided as to why 10 Barrel had stopped selling alcohol then shuttered entirely.

A request for additional information sent to Tommy Arkins, senior people manager at 10 Barrel Brewing headquarters in Bend, Oregon, was not answered.

After opening its first production brewery in Bend in 2006, 10 Barrel launched a downtown Boise location in 2013 with a brewery and restaurant. The following year, Anheuser-Busch purchased the company.

Last year, Anheuser-Busch sold 10 Barrel to cannabis company Tilray Brands as part of a deal that included eight brewery and beverage entities.