First Eagle Investment Exits 3M, Cuts Alphabet
- By Tiziano Frateschi
First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.
3M
The guru's 3M Co. (MMM) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.82%.
The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion and an enterprise value of $131.69 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 48.02% and return on assets of 12.36% are outperforming 93% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.27.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.
Deere
The guru curbed the position in Deere & Co. (DE) by 40.29%, impacting the portfolio by -0.79%.
The company, which manufactures agricultural equipment, has a market cap of $115.88 billion and an enterprise value of $154.21 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.15% and return on assets of 4.59% are outperforming 70% of companies in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is above the industry median of 0.17.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.53% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.
The Scotts Miracle Gro
The firm trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. (SMG) by 72.58%. The trade had an impact of -0.32% on the portfolio.
The U.S. company, which provides gardening and lawncare products, has a market cap of $12.43 billion and an enterprise value of $14.95 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 66.01% and return on assets of 13.31% are outperforming 92% of companies in the agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 1.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.18% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.
Alphabet
The guru trimmed the position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) by 19.8%, impacting the portfolio by -0.28%.
The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.42 trillion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.86% and return on assets of 17.15% are outperforming 82% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.98 is below the industry median of 5.18.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 0.33% of outstanding shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.
Nutrien
The firm trimmd its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) by 8.75%, impacting the portfolio by -0.26%.
The fertilizer producer has a market cap of $34.80 billion and an enterprise value of $45.89 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.8% and return on assets of 1.31% are outperforming 71% of companies in the agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.06.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.45% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.
Truist Financial
The guru trimmed the position in Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) by 26.75%, impacting the portfolio by -0.26%.
The U.S. regional bank has a market cap of $82.29 billion and an enterprise value of $99.30 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.6% and return on assets of 0.97% are underperforming 62% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.77.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 1.26% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
