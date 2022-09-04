First Eagle Investments: “We Remain Constructive on Newmont (NEM)”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its "First Eagle Investments Global Fund" second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund believes that the return to the conditions that prevailed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 swoon—namely, moderate inflation and a very low cost of capital—may be further away than some may think. Global Fund A Shares (without sales charge) posted a return of -10.49% in the second quarter 2022. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, First Eagle Investments Global Fund mentioned Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1921, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is a Denver, Colorado-based gold mining company with a $33.0 billion market capitalization. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) delivered a -32.81% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -30.17%. The stock closed at $41.67 per share on September 02, 2022.

Here is what First Eagle Investments Global Fund has to say about Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of Colorado-based Newmont, the largest gold miner in the world, experienced weakness in the quarter as falling gold bullion prices and cost inflation hurt miners in general. More idiosyncratically, the company reported slightly disappointing earnings and production results for its most recent quarter due to pandemic-related disruptions, ongoing supply-chain constraints, and labor shortages.

It also warned that operating costs for 2022 were likely to come in at the upper end of previous guidance. We remain constructive on the stock, which offers steady production anchored in good jurisdictions, a good pipeline of organic projects, a strong balance sheet, and proven management."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was in 56 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 53 funds in the previous quarter. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) delivered a -38.56% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why First Eagle Investments Remain Confident in HCA Healthcare (HCA)

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its “First Eagle Investments Global Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Own BAE Systems (BAESY)’s Stock?

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its “First Eagle Investments Overseas Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Overseas Fund […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Danone (DANOY)

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its “First Eagle Investments Overseas Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Overseas Fund […]

  • First Eagle Investments Continue to Like Meta Platforms (FB)

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its “First Eagle Investments Global Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund […]

  • Untouched Agency Announces Its Updated Agenda to Encourage Women's Empowerment

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2022) - Untouched Agency has announced an update in its management and operation designed to promote women's empowerment on a global scale. By encouraging female personnel in recruitment processes and supporting and elevating female models, it plans to develop the global entertainment industry by helping to create a female workforce.Untouched Agency LogoTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/fil

  • First Eagle Investments: “We Were Encouraged that ABEV Continued to Gain Market Share”

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its “First Eagle Investments Overseas Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Overseas Fund […]

  • Is it a Good Choice to Dispose Your Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)?

    Brick By Brick Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Performance through the mid-year and July 30th was -22.13% and -17.33% respectively. While the fund’s main benchmark ARKK was down -58% and -52.99% respectively also during that time frame. Go over the […]

  • 5 Ways How You Value Money Affects Your Finances

    Investors value money differently based on their experiences, goals and beliefs. This process is known as mental accounting, and it often affects how we budget and spend our money. Mental accounting can also affect our investment decisions, leading us to … Continue reading → The post Using Mental Accounting in Finance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Airbnb (ABNB)?

    Brick By Brick Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Performance through the mid-year and July 30th was -22.13% and -17.33% respectively. While the fund’s main benchmark ARKK was down -58% and -52.99% respectively also during that time frame. Go over the […]

  • 3 Important Retirement Moves to Make Before the End of Summer

    It's hard to believe it, but the summer of 2022 is effectively coming to an end this weekend (at least according to those who feel it wraps up on Labor Day). And that means you only have a few months left this year to set yourself up for a solid retirement.

  • Kate Spade enters the metaverse to offer brand new shopping experience - and a stroll through a NYC townhome

    Customers can explore Kate Spade's new virtual world inside the metaverse as they play games and shop within a New York City townhome.

  • Alabama football receiver Tyler Harrell in walking boot at Utah State game

    Tyler Harrell transferred from Louisville to join Alabama football this offseason.

  • Man who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a New York tower identified as Bed Bath & Beyond CFO

    Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from an apartment building on Leonard Street in Manhattan on Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed to Insider.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Triple H Named WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Gets Salary Bump Along With Three Other Top Execs in Wake of Vince McMahon Exit

    WWE exec and pro wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially taken the title of chief content officer, and he’s also received a hike in compensation along with three other top company executives. In addition, the company said it promoted chief financial officer Frank Riddick to the position of president, continuing in his role as […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These fast-paced companies have the sustainable competitive advantages necessary to make patient investors a lot richer over the next decade.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Ready to Get Rich With Stocks? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Investments

    If you want to get rich with stocks, you're not alone -- and you have a reasonably achievable goal, too, because the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over the long term, if not the best way. You might still need a few specific pointers, though, so here are three investments that can help your portfolio grow faster. First, make it easy on yourself by investing in index funds.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other tech stocks receiving updated recommendations from analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Tech Stocks. Notable stocks from the tech sector, including HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and […]

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.