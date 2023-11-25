First egg of the season spotted on Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

Related video: Intruder kicks famous Florida eaglet, search for Harriet continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first egg of the season was spotted in the nest of F23 and M15, two bald eagles made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and its 24/7 live stream.

On Friday, viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam discovered that F23 laid an egg just before 6 p.m.

“We have an egg!” a post to the Eagle Cam Facebook page read. “What a special moment when F23 gave us that first glimpse of the new arrival!”

(Southwest Florida Eagle Cam)

(Southwest Florida Eagle Cam)

Her mate, M15, was absent from the nest on Friday night, according to the Eagle Cam admins, and will return in the morning to a happy surprise. His previous partner, Harriet, abruptly went missing from the nest in February and was never seen again, leaving him to care for the eaglets on his own.

“The odds were against this new couple, but Mother Nature and natural instinct continues to prevail,” the Eagle Cam admins wrote.

The egg is expected to hatch in about 35 days. You can check in on the eagles 24/7 on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

