First egg spotted on SWFL Eagle Cam after M-15 returns to nest with new mate after loss of long-time matriarch

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - The first egg was spotted Friday evening after eagles M-15 and F-23 landed in the nest made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

The camera captured the first sighting of the egg at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. It's the first egg by the newly mated couple.

Officials who monitor the camera said in a social media post, "The odds were against this newly mated couple but Mother Nature and natural instinct continues to prevail."

The news comes after Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest's long-time matriarch, Harriet, disappeared after an intruder was spotted near the nest at the beginning of this year. She was never seen again by officials who monitor the nest, leaving M-15 to fend for their two hatched eaglets.

F-23 spotted with first egg of the season.

Nearly a year after Harriet went missing, M-15 recently returned to the nest with his new mate, F23.

M15 was away from the nest when the egg was first spotted but is expected to return. Officials said they are also continuing to monitor the nest to see if a second egg will arrive as well.