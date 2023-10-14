First evacuation flight with Ukrainians on board leaves Tel Aviv

The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board has taken off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest.

Source: Oleh Niklenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board, including 63 children, took off from Tel Aviv to Bucharest.

The next flight is scheduled for tomorrow, 15 October, to Cluj (Romania). We are planning to evacuate 155 Ukrainians."

Details: The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported that the first evacuation flight of HiSky Airlines to Bucharest was primarily for "children, women, the elderly, as well as those citizens who had been in Ben Gurion Airport for several days and could not leave due to the massive cancellation of flights by carriers".

Upon arrival in Bucharest, the Ukrainians will receive assistance from the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania and Romanian partners.



Background: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel stated on Saturday that at least 360 Ukrainian citizens were to be evacuated from Israel to Romania in the coming days.

"208 people are leaving today, 152 tomorrow. We are organising the next flight for 18 October," he said.

The ambassador also said that the information about Ukrainian citizens being held captive by Hamas terrorists had not been confirmed.

Nevertheless, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Right Commissioner, arrived in Cairo to help set up a mechanism for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. He said that 243 Ukrainians needed urgent evacuation from Gaza. On Saturday, two hours before the planned evacuation of Ukrainians and other foreigners from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Foreign Ministry for some unknown reason revoked the permit.

