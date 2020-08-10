First-ever adaptive Disney Halloween costumes now available on shopDisney.com

Real-life superheroes can now easily dress up as their favorite Disney heroes and heroines this Halloween or any other time.

On Monday, ShopDisney.com released a first-ever line of adaptive costumes to its Halloween lineup.

PHOTO: Incredibles 2 Adaptive Costume for Kids (ShopDisney.com)

The costumes are designed with stretch fabric that opens in back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.

The wheelchair cover sets fit most wheelchairs and come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and long self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

PHOTO: Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise (ShopDisney.com)

On offer: Cinderella’s Coach Wheelchair Cover Set, Incredimobile Wheelchair Cover Set along with Cinderella Adaptive Costume, Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume and Incredibles 2 Adaptive Costume.

PHOTO: Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story. (ShopDisney.com)

The adaptive costumes are now available on shopDisney.com to order. The wraps are available for pre-order. Both wraps and costumes will be coming to certain Disney Parks in the future.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

