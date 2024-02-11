First ever Asian Youth Stethoscope Youth Summit
Saturday marked the first ever Asian Youth Stethoscope Youth Summit. The summit provided an opportunity for Asian youth to meet Asian doctors and nurses, got some hands on experience.
Afif recorded a hat trick of penalties as Qatar claimed its second straight title.
The last time Kentucky lost three home games in a row was Pat Riley's senior year.
Bayer Leverkusen beat a very good Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday, and now sits atop the Bundesliga by five points.
Dinwiddie was waived by the Nets after being acquired from the Raptors this week.
Both teams will have tough decisions to make in the offseason, with multiple key players primed for massive paydays, especially if they play well Sunday.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
On a typically sunny day in Los Angeles last June, Henrik Fisker choked up as he handed over his company's first all-electric SUVs in the United States. Fisker, donning a graphic tee depicting the electric Ocean SUV, hugged and posed for photos with the company's first customers -- at one point even signing one of the vehicles. What happened next was a harbinger for Fisker and what his eponymous company continues to grapple with: Shortly after Fisker board member Wendy Greuel took delivery, her Ocean SUV lost power on a public road, according to two employees familiar with the matter.
Broadcasting company Sinclair recently sold off its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service STIRR to Thinking Media, a startup that provides cloud-based streaming solutions for FAST and over-the-top (OTT) services. When Sinclair launched STIRR in 2019, the service had over 100 free, ad-supported live TV channels and more than 5,000 hours of TV shows and movies. STIRR is getting triple the amount of on-demand content in the next few months, Thinking Media founders Todd Carter (CEO) and Scott Schlichter (president) told TechCrunch.
We take a closer look at how the 2023 Toyota Sienna's driver assistance systems work.
The biggest news stories this morning: Toyota unveils a three-row electric SUV for the US, Apple Vision Pro review, Google’s Bard AI chatbot is now Gemini.
Odyssey, a mushroom-based functional energy beverage maker, raised another $6 million in an equity investment to give it $14 million in total funding since launching its first drink two years ago. Odyssey’s products tap into the health benefits of Lion's Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms to produce a drink that combines an energy boost with 2,750 milligrams of the mushrooms to provide cognitive clarity and focus.
Bark Purdy vs. Patrick Mabones! Who will get their paws on the Lombarky trophy this year?
The Lakers great and basketball icon was honored in a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.