First-ever back-to-school sales tax holiday for spring semester starts in Florida
For the first time, Florida is offering a back-to-school sales tax holiday for the spring semester.
It comes just before students return from winter break.
The tax holiday runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.
The state also held a back-to-school tax holiday in late July.
Combined, the two holidays are expected to save Floridians more than $160 million in taxes.
The Florida Department of Revenue says during the 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less, are exempt from sales tax.
Find a full list of exempt items here.
What types of items are not exempt?
The 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to:
• Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100
• Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50
• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of more than $30
• Books that are not otherwise exempt
• Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500
• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
• Rentals of any eligible items
• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
• Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.