That first-ever black hole picture? Researcher Katie Bouman's algorithm made it possible

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – As the scientific world celebrated the first-ever image of a black hole on Wednesday, there was a push to make sure Katie Bouman was getting her due.

Bouman, a West Lafayette High School graduate, was being credited for coming up with the algorithm that cleared the way for the Event Horizon Telescope to take a photo of a black hole that is 55 million light years away and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun.

Photos circulating on social media after Wednesday’s announcement referenced the hand-over-mouth incredulous look from Bouman, as she watched that first image come together. In her social media post, Bouman wrote, “Watching in disbelief as the first image I ever made of a black hole was in the process of being reconstructed.”

MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab posted in response: “Just to clarify, this was the first image *ANYONE EVER MADE* of a black hole. #small details.”

According to a 2016 account in the MIT News, Bouman led the development of the algorithm while a graduate student at MIT, working with a team from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the MIT Haystack Observatory.

The algorithm, according to the report, would stitch together data collected from radio telescopes positioned across the globe, hoping to essentially turn the Earth into “a large radio telescope dish.”

At the time, Bouman told MIT News: “A black hole is very, very far away and very compact. .. (Taking a picture of the black hole in the center of the Milky Way galaxy is) equivalent to taking an image of a grapefruit on the moon, but with a radio telescope. To image something this small means that we would need a telescope with a 10,000-kilometer diameter, which is not practical, because the diameter of the Earth is not even 13,000 kilometers.”

The algorithm Bouman’s team developed was meant to fill those gaps.

Bouman, now an assistant professor of computing and mathematical sciences at California Institute of Technology, later gave a Ted Talk that hinted of the photo that eventually was presented to the public Wednesday.

Charles Bouman said his daughter told the family ahead of time that a big announcement was coming Wednesday.

“But she wasn’t allowed to tell us what it was, exactly, though we sort of guessed that it had to be the first image,” Charles Bouman, the Showalter Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Biomedical Engineering at Purdue University, said. “She kept it absolutely secret, even from her parents.”

Charles Bouman said his daughter was doing imaging research with Purdue professors on the West Lafayette campus while she was in high school. He credited Cynthia Stauffacher, a Purdue biology professor and director of the Lafayette Regional Science Fair, for stoking an interest in research “that was already there.”

He said Wednesday’s announcement – and the attention it was bringing Katie – was exciting as a parent as well as a researcher, seeing that she had a role in bringing together people “in interdisciplinary work, which is hugely challenging.”