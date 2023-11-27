First-ever Brogue community tree lighting celebration set for Dec. 1

Collinsville Community Library, in partnership with several area organizations, will host the first-ever Brogue Community Tree Lighting celebration on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The free event will be held at the Collinsville Community Library at 2632 Delta Road in Brogue. An inclement weather date is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Festivities for the evening include:

Holiday display by the Brogue Community Lions Club

Holiday Shoppe presented by the Clearview Elementary School PTO

Story time featuring local author M. J. McCluskey

“Santa Bruce” story time with Clearview Elementary School Reading Specialist Lindsey Howell with an appearance by storybook character Bruce the Bear

Entertainment by Sam Waltemyer Piano

Pennsylvania State Police “Meet the Troopers”

New Bridgeville Memorial Fire Company Fire Truck

Crafts for kids

Community choirs

Library card sign-up

Silent auction

Food trucks

First Brogue Community Tree Lighting

“The Collinsville Community Library, along with our community partners, is proud to be hosting the first event of this kind in our community,” said Collinsville Community Library Manager Jan Vergos.

"We are looking forward to the festivities, camaraderie, and the opportunity to showcase our library. We are blown away by the support we've received from the community and can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

According to Vergos, the event planning began in August. Over the course of several months, they have received enthusiastic support from the library’s friends, volunteers, members, and area residents, with many community partners joining to bring the festivities to fruition, including the Chanceford Township Board of Supervisors, Brogue Community Lions Club, Clearview Elementary School PTO, Mason-Dixon Lions Club, Dependable Construction Code Services LLC, and RSI Hardware.

River Rock Landscape, LLC has donated this year's tree. Anyone with questions may contact the library at 717-927-9014 or collinsvillelibrary@yorklibraries.org

