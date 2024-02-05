Fossils of many creatures were on display at the exhibit from moose heads and deer, to bald eagles and beavers, but the display everyone came to see, the partial skeleton of a real Woolly Mammoth. “I have not seen mammoth bones before and the exhibit is really cool," says Alton Becker The parts of the fossilized skeleton were collected in Alaska over a number of years by an archeologist by the name of Dr. Charles breeze and it is the first to ever be displayed in the state of Maryland. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/the-first-ever-mammoth-fossil-displayed-in-maryland

