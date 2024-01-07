First-ever tornado of 2024 touches down near Galveston, Texas, according to National Weather Service

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed the occurrence of the first tornado of 2024 near Galveston, Texas.

During the early morning hours of January 5th, a cold front that passed through Southeast Texas generated an EF-0 tornado.

At about 6 a.m., the tornado struck the southeast side of Brazoria Reservoir, according to NWS.

The cold front that moved through the area yesterday morning (1/5/24) ended up spawning a brief, EF-0 tornado on the southeast side of Brazoria Reservoir near Lake Jackson. Preliminary info found here: https://t.co/JC8HcI3GTG — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 6, 2024

NWS officials say the main damage indicators included broken or uprooted trees, damage to power lines, and minor structural damage to nearby homes.

According to preliminary findings, this is the first confirmed tornado in the Continental United States (CONUS) in 2024.