First ever UK space launch failed over dislodged fuel filter, says Virgin Orbit

The first ever satellite mission from British soil failed after a fuel filter on the rocket became dislodged, an investigation has found.

Virgin Orbit’s mission from Spaceport Cornwall on January 9 ended in failure after the damage to the filter in turn caused an engine to overheat and shut down.

The mission had been intended as the first ever orbital satellite mission from western Europe. Dan Hart, chief executive of Virgin Orbit, said the company would “proceed cautiously toward the launch of our next rocket”.

The company's next launch is planned from California's Mojave desert. Virgin Orbit has said it hopes to start planning a new UK mission before the end of the year.

However, the botched mission is a blow to Britain's ambition of becoming a sovereign space power, further delaying the hope of hosting a successful orbital satellite mission for the first time.

Sir Richard Branson's company launched a Boeing 747 aircraft, dubbed Cosmic Girl, from an airstrip in Newquay, which carried a rocket bearing 33 satellites under its wing. The historic launch attempt was attended by more than 2,000 people who gathered in Cornwall to see the plane off.

The first part of the mission was a success, with the aircraft flying to 37,000 feet and dropping the rocket, LauncherOne, which then ignited and blasted off.

However, as the rocket began to burn, a fuel filter became misplaced. Data from within the rocket shows this led to one of the rocket's Newton engines being starved of fuel, resulting in the engine operating at an unusually high temperature.

This eventually caused components to begin to malfunction, causing the engine to stop working. The rocket then fell back down to earth, with its satellite payload, and landed in an area of the Atlantic ocean that had been cleared for a possibly aborted mission.

Virgin has been working with regulators including the Civil Aviation Authority's Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the US Federal Aviation Authority to investigate the reasons behind the failure of the mission.

Mr Hart said: “Our investigation is not yet complete; the team is hard at work and we’ll pursue the cause and contributors to wherever the system analysis takes us.

“However, with many clear clues from extensive data assessment now understood, we are modifying our next rocket with a more robust filter and we are looking broadly to assure that all credible contributors to mission failure are rooted out and addressed.”

Virgin Orbit had initially hailed the success of the mission late on the evening of Jan 9, tweeting it had reached orbit. However, it was later forced to backtrack and admit the rocket had suffered an “anomaly”.

The failure means two of Virgin Orbit's six satellite launch attempts have been unsuccessful. The millions of pounds of assets lost in the mission are expected to be covered by space insurance.