First F-16 jets may arrive in Ukraine in June
The first F-16 fighter jets will be in Ukrainian skies in June 2024.
Source: Foreign Police magazine; European Pravda
Details: "I think that in June we will see them in Ukraine," the magazine quoted Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas as saying.
The same timeframe was mentioned by another European official, whose name was not disclosed.
"The Ukrainian government expects that 12 pilots will be trained on the fighter jets by the end of the US fiscal year [September]," Foreign Police noted.
Earlier, the first quarter of 2024 was the estimated date for the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine.
Background:
In December, the Netherlands decided to start preparations for delivering the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and recently expanded this number to 24.
In January, Ukraine's Foreign Minister stated that preparations for the delivery of the F-16s promised by Denmark were going as planned.
Canada will provide about US$44 million for the maintenance of the F-16s handed over to Ukraine.
