First Farmers invests in future bankers at UT Martin

(From left) Ben Jones, UT Martin director of development, Traci Crawford, program resource specialist for Dunagan Chair of Excellence, Cheyenne Stewart, scholarship recipient, Nathan Fulcher, First Farmers and Merchants Bank personal banker, and John Clark, interim director of Dunagan Chair of Excellence gathered to celebrate future student bankers.

First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, has partnered with the University of Tennessee at Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide students of the UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers.

Cheyenne Stewart, a UT Martin sophomore from Centerville, is the first recipient of this new scholarship provided by the partnership. The scholarship provides $2,000 for the sophomore year, $3,000 for the junior year, and $4,000 for the senior year.

The Banking Career Scholarship Program was formed with the intent to identify students and prepare them for an opportunity in the banking industry. This program not only offers monetary awards but also trainings and internships at First Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Students interested in the scholarship must be enrolled at UT Martin with a major in the college of business and global affairs, must apply prior to their sophomore year, have a 2.5 GPA or higher, attend one financial services seminar per semester, participate in two summer internships with First Farmers and Merchants Bank before graduation, and complete the Commercial Banking 351 Course at UT Martin. The Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking will help facilitate the seminars and internships required.

For more information or to receive an application, contact John Clark, interim director of Dunagan Chair of Excellence, at jclar138@utm.edu, or Traci Crawford, program resource specialist for Dunagan Chair of Excellence, at tcrawf19@utm.edu.

