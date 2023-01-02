First fatal shooting of 2023 reported in Algonquin. The latest on Louisville's homicides

More than 100 homicides have been reported in Louisville in each of the past three years. And the city's first homicide of 2023 was reported on the first night of the year.

So far in 2023, police have investigated one homicide in Louisville.

In 2022, Louisville Metro Police said it investigated 160 homicides over the course of the year, with other Jefferson County police departments investigating a handful of homicides as well.

The Courier Journal tracks homicides reported by LMPD and other local departments to memorialize victims, follow the cases and keep the public informed. Below is a running list of homicides police have reported, with additional information about the cases and about the response.

First homicide of 2023 reported on Jan. 1

Louisville's first homicide of 2023 was reported on the first night of the year.

Second Division LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert Avenue, according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. Officers on the scene found an adult man who had been shot who was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating. No suspects have been identified.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

