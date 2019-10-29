Before First Federal Execution in Years, Family of Victims Dissents

Earlene Peterson, who is speaking out against the execution of the killer, Daniel Lee, of her daughter and grand-daughter, in her home in Hector, Ark. on Oct. 18, 2019. (Andrea Morales/The New York Times)

HECTOR, Ark. — In early December, if nothing else changes, Daniel Lewis Lee will be the first federal prisoner put to death in nearly two decades. He was sentenced 20 years ago after being convicted — along with another man, both white supremacists on the hunt for guns and cash — of taping bags over the heads of a husband, wife and 8-year-old girl, tying rocks around them and throwing them into a bayou.

“We owe it to the victims and their families,” Attorney General William Barr said in July, “to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

As much as anyone, Earlene Branch Peterson, who lost her daughter Nancy and granddaughter Sarah in those murders, is the kind of person Barr was talking about. Now 80, and a conservative Trump supporter who lives in the Ozarks, she has come to a firm conviction about what she is owed and not owed.

“Please,” she said. “Don’t put Daniel Lee to death.”

There is nothing straightforward about death as retribution: who wants it, who gets it and on whose behalf it is carried out. This is true even in a case like that of Lee, whom Peterson first saw as “the persona of evilness.” The process that led to his death sentence left her and a striking number of people close to the case with a disquiet that lasted for decades.

Peterson is hardly alone in her belief that Lee should be spared. Her surviving daughter, Kimma Gurel, who sat beside her every excruciating day of the six-week trial, strongly agrees. So does her granddaughter, Monica Veillette, who has for years been pleading with officials to change Lee’s sentence. Not all family members are adamantly opposed to the execution. Scott Mueller, whose father William Mueller was the third victim, said: “It don’t really matter to me whether they kill him or not.”

But the lead prosecutor in the trial, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Stripling, wrote in a 2014 letter to then-Attorney General Eric Holder that though he believed in capital punishment, he was disturbed by the randomness of its imposition. Lee’s death sentence, he wrote, “perfectly illustrates this inexplicable randomness.”

The federal judge who oversaw the trial — Thomas Eisele, a Nixon appointee to the bench, who died two years ago — wrote in a 2015 letter to Holder that he had second-guessed his decisions ever since and was left “with the firm conviction that justice was not served in this particular case, solely with regard to the sentence of death imposed on Daniel Lewis Lee.”

Little of this is motivated by any doubts about Lee’s guilt. His lawyers raised questions about the reliability of key witnesses, but “that is not the issue here,” said Gurel, 60, now living in Washington state. She was persuaded during the trial that Lee was guilty of heinous crimes and that he believed things she had always found abhorrent. Her husband is currently running for their local City Council on a platform of rejecting “hatred and bigotry.”

But on how the penalties were dispensed for that guilt, she said: “It just made no sense.”

Much of the unease revolves around the fate of the other man involved, Chevie Kehoe, whom the judge described as “the ringleader” in the crime.

Raised by his family in a white supremacist religion, Kehoe traveled the county proselytizing for an Aryan Peoples Republic and recruiting others to join his family’s small but lethal cell. Most of the trial was focused on Kehoe — his involvement in other murders and robberies, his violent threats toward his own family, his shootouts with the police. He had allegedly burglarized the Mueller home for guns once before and had brought Lee along for more. According to the testimony of Kehoe’s mother and brother, it was Chevie who had killed 8-year-old Sarah, because Lee could not bring himself to do it.

But Kehoe was clean-cut and charismatic, “like a young businessman,” Peterson remembers. The jury sentenced him to life in prison.

Lee — one eye ghostly, lost in a fight, his neck gilded with Nazi tattoos — was introduced to white supremacy by violent young men during his youth, spent in a series of religious boarding schools, mental health hospitals and juvenile detention centers. He drifted in the vicious periphery of skinhead groups before meeting Kehoe. Together they carried out anti-government plans, Kehoe as the mastermind and Lee, as one prosecutor put it in the trial, as “the faithful dog.”