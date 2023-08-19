At first I felt sorry for Lucy Letby, but by the end of the trial I saw her for the murderer she is

ITV News reporter Sangita Lal says by the end of the trial she knew she was looking at a murderer - ITV News

As Lucy Letby walked over from the glass-panelled dock to the witness stand, we could see she was clasping a small purple knit comforter in her hands that she quickly hid under the desk as she sat down to begin her evidence, writes ITV News reporter Sangita Lal.

After the many months of prosecution evidence there was huge anticipation from all of us in court. How could she possibly defend herself?

One of the first things I noticed when she spoke was that it seemed as if she had been practicing her body language. With every answer Letby would robotically slowly nod her head and stare at the same spot on the wall in front of her.

I wouldn’t say she seemed cold to me. Rather she just seemed exhausted. I don’t know what I expected Britain’s worst child serial killer to look or act like, but I didn’t expect her.

At times though her calm facade would slip.

Lucy Letby struggled many times under cross-examination - Elizabeth Cook/PA

If there was any small disturbance in court, Letby would look through the corner of her eyes - clearly conscious of her surroundings, but careful to control her reactions in front of the jury.

In court we could see her eyes dart across the room if there was a loud noise or see her flinch if one of the police officers sitting next to her moved.

When her defence counsel, Ben Myers KC, asked her how this trial has affected her, she started to cry.

She said “my job was my life” and I really believed her. In whatever way she meant that, I believed she was obsessed with her job and obsessed with some of these babies. But I just couldn’t match the crimes she was accused of with the person I was watching. She was so hard to read. She seemed so ordinary.

Throughout the trial we’d heard evidence about what the prosecution claimed Letby did to the 17 children involved, but it’s my job to think “what if the opposite is true?” As journalists, we always challenge what we hear. When I read Letby’s Post it notes I couldn’t help but think: “What if this isn’t a confession and this is the anguished outpourings of a woman terrified of what she’s been accused of?”

In fact, when I heard her give her explanation about why she wrote “I’m evil I did this” and “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough”, I felt sorry for her.

She told the jury she wrote those words because she thought her incompetence could have killed the babies and that she was sickened by the charges she faced. She said “it was devastating, I don’t think you can be accused of anything worse than that”.

It was difficult for me to accept at that stage in the trial that this educated woman, who – before the allegations – had her whole life ahead of her, could do what the prosecution said she did.

When cross-examination started, though, we got a glimpse of the person we now know she is.

Her evidence lasted 14 days and towards the end it seemed like she wasn’t going to make it through.

She began to glaze over and become curt as she struggled to keep track of the prosecution’s questions, often asking for Nick Johnson KC to repeat himself, or simply giving one-word answers.

Inside the prison where Lucy Letby could spend rest of her life

Some days she was finding it so hard to answer questions that we’d have to take regular breaks and on a few occasions, court was adjourned early for the day. Perhaps it was no coincidence that she struggled most when she was being asked to give the jury an explanation about what happened to these babies – other than to maintain that she wasn’t to blame.

And it was this inability to offer an alternative reason that finally sealed her guilt for me.

At the end of her defence I knew I wasn’t looking at the caring, conscientious nurse that Letby claimed to be.

Britain’s worst child murderers before Lucy Letby

I knew I was looking at a murderer, who committed the worst of crimes against the most vulnerable children.

A killer who preyed on powerless babies as they desperately clung to life.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.