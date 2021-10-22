First female head of Japan labor lobby vows to empower women

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — The first female president of Japan’s powerful labor union federation said Friday she will work to correct the gender gap in wages and working conditions to help empower women.

“Progress is extremely slow,” said Tomoko Yoshino, who was elected this month as head of the 7 million-member Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo. “I will tackle all activities at Rengo from the perspective of gender equality and diversity.”

She noted that Japan placed 120th out of 156 nations in this year’s gender gap ranking by the World Economic Forum.

Yoshino, the federation's first female leader since its foundation in 1989, is also unique because she worked at a medium-size sewing machine maker after graduating from high school and belonged to a union composed mainly of small and medium-sized companies — unlike her male predecessors who worked at major corporations or labor unions.

Yoshino, 55, said she initially wondered if her background qualified her for the top job. But then, “I thought of many talented women who had to leave their jobs without being allowed to rise in the ranks,” she said. “I thought I should continue their efforts and their will, and decided I should not miss this opportunity to break through Japan's glass ceiling.”

Despite gender equality laws, women receive lower wages than men, and their presence is limited in decision-making positions at work, school and elsewhere.

Among Yoshino's first important missions are annual negotiations with companies over salary increases and better working conditions, including for women, and her participation in an economic forum launched by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has called for better income distribution and economic growth through higher salaries.

Many women work in part-time or temporary jobs because Japanese labor practices often prevent them from returning to full-time positions after taking leave for child rearing — a role that few Japanese men share — and have been among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yoshino said the traditional concept of husbands working to support wives who stay at home to take care of children also contributes to lower wages for women, and said it’s time to review the salary framework.

“A society that provides a pleasant working environment for women will be pleasant for everyone,” she said. “Empowering women can revitalize the economy, but the priority is to tackle the gender issue from the perspective of women's rights."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SPAC tied to Trump's new social media deal extends rally

    Digital World Acquisition Corp's shares surged about 60% to $71.35, with more than 3.8 million shares changing hands by 6:30 a.m. ET, compared with its 10-day moving average volume of 145,766 shares. The stock soared nearly five times in value in the previous session on the news that Digital World would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Data from brokerage Fidelity showed Digital World was the most traded stock on its platform on Thursday, with buy orders outnumbering sell 1.4-to-1.

  • Pediatric groups declare youth mental health crisis a national emergency

    Three major pediatric health groups declared on Tuesday a national state of emergency in children's mental health.The big picture: Rates of childhood mental health issues and suicide had been rising since 2010 but worsened significantly in the last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing social unrest around racial justice.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Hospital visits for mental health emergencies and suspected suicide attempts ros

  • Afghan chef uses traditional meals to welcome hundreds of refugees to the U.S.

    Afghan chef uses traditional meals to welcome hundreds of refugees to the U.S.

  • Japan Princess Mako's long road to marriage nears its end

    Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, will be married next week after years of criticism over her fiance that led to their marriage being postponed for three years and resulted in her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Mako, who turns 30 on Oct. 23, will lose her royal status after marrying commoner Kei Komuro, also 30. The two are set to live in the United States, where Komuro has a job with a law firm.

  • Mom 'terrified' after spotting suspicious figure in baby monitor footage: 'Search every inch of your house'

    She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • 2 Chinese diners refuse to pay restaurant bill after being allegedly angered by US national anthem

    Two Chinese men reportedly left a restaurant in California without paying because a group of Chinese American diners sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during an event. What happened: The incident occurred inside a Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, according to World Journal, as translated by Taiwan News. “Chinese people singing the American national anthem is so infuriating, we won't pay this bill," the man allegedly said.

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • A 4-foot-8 Black Woman Was Accosted By Group of Boys, Minutes Later a Louisiana Deputy Was Flinging Her By Her Hair In Shocking Video; Investigation Launched

    An investigation has been launched in a New Orleans suburb after a video captured a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy flinging a 4-foot-8 Black woman […]

  • Ayesha and Steph Curry Photographed with Their 3 Children in Sweet July Cover Sneak Peek

    PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the family’s feature in the Food issue of Ayesha’s lifestyle magazine, on stands Oct. 22

  • California Officials Reveal How Hiking Family Mysteriously Dropped Dead

    YouTube/ABCA family of three found dead on a Northern California hiking trail in August died of heat exposure and possible dehydration, the local sheriff’s office revealed Thursday.“Heat-related deaths are extremely difficult to investigate,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said at a press conference, citing an official cause of death of “hyperthermia and probably dehydration.”The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Muji were found mid-August on the Savage Lu

  • ‘Delinquent’ Matt Gaetz Currently Blocked from Practicing Law

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GettyThis is one bar tab Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may regret not paying.Faced with an onslaught of accusations that he engaged in underage sex trafficking—and bracing for criminal charges—Gaetz has allowed his license to practice law in his home state of Florida to lapse.As of Wednesday, Gaetz had not paid the fees he owes to The Florida Bar, which regulates lawyers there, prompting the organization to deem him “delinquent” and “not eligible to practice law in Florida.”The Bar’s

  • The old SRK wouldn’t have kept quiet about his son’s arrest

    In November 2015—a year after prime minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time—Indian movie superstar Shah Rukh Khan stood up publicly for a Muslim man, Mohammed Akhlaq, who was beaten to death by a Hindu mob. Yesterday (Oct. 21), Khan went to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail to visit his 23-year-old son Aryan for the first time since his arrest in a drugs case on Oct. 3. Aryan Khan has been repeatedly denied bail since he was taken into custody during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), where the agency seized illegal drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, and MDMA.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Video Shows Cops Forcing Man Off Subway After He Says He Asked Them To Wear Masks

    Andrew Gilbert said he was pushed from a New York City subway platform by two maskless NYPD officers after reminding them of the city's mask law.

  • New Zealand Police respond to 4-year-old boy's adorable plea

    "Police lady...? Can I tell you something?"

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

    A Northern California family found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River died after they overheated and ran out of drinking water on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain, authorities said Thursday. The deaths of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish, and their dog, Oski, had baffled investigators. On Thursday, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said investigators concluded the family died from hyperthermia, a condition caused when a person's body temperature is dangerously high after exposure to hot, humid weather.

  • At least 4 other bodies were found during the almost 2-month search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.