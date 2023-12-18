Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

A 1999 portrait of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor by Danni Dawson stands near O'Connor's casket during her public repose in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Sandra Day O'Connor will lie in repose Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where the public is invited to pay respects to the first woman who served on the nation's highest court.

A private ceremony was set for 9:30 a.m. EST, with O'Connor's body resting in honor at the Great Hall of the Supreme Court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

O'Connor's funeral is set for 11 a.m. EST Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral, a private service for invited guests with tickets.

The ceremonies will be televised from the cathedral where O'Connor regularly worshipped.

"Justice O'Connor's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to justice made her a pioneer and an inspiration to generations, breaking barriers and leaving an enduring mark on the nation's highest court," said the Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, who serves as dean of the cathedral.

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court stand before the flag-draped casket of retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on arrival at the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday. Pool Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI

"The cathedral has been blessed by her many years of service and worship," he added, referring to the eight years that O'Connor served on the cathedral's governing board.

O'Connor died Dec. 1 from complications of dementia, which had been diagnosed in 2018. She was 93.

Justice Sandra Day O'Connor will lie in repose on Monday at the Supreme Court, where the public is invited to pay respects to the first woman who served on the nation's highest court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 1981 by President Ronald Reagan and served until 2006, ruling in some of the nation's most historic legal decisions over 25 years, including abortion rights, criminal procedures and affirmative action.

O'Connor was a crucial swing vote in the court's historic 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which upheld the right to an abortion as established in Roe vs. Wade.

The flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI

She was also instrumental in the Bush vs. Gore case that ended challenges to the contested results of the 2000 presidential election.

During her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, O'Connor was praised for asserting that "the proper role of the judiciary is one of interpreting and applying the law, not making it."

Sandra O'Connor's funeral is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST at the Washington National Cathedral, where a private service is planned for invited guests with tickets. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI

As she was sworn in on Sept. 25, 1981, O'Connor pledged, "I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich."

Before rising to the Supreme Court, O'Connor worked as a public attorney and served in all three branches of government in Arizona, where she was raised.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during a service Monday for retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington. Pool Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI

Born in El Paso, Texas, O'Connor grew up on a cattle ranch with no running water or electricity. She enrolled at Stanford University at age 16 and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in economics.

In 1952, she earned a law degree from Stanford Law School, where she met and eventually married John Jay O'Connor III, with whom she had three sons.

The flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington n Monday. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI

O'Connor established many firsts for women during her legal career as the U.S. justice community at that time was dominated by White men.

Fresh out of law school in 1952, O'Connor was hired as the deputy county attorney in San Mateo County, Calif., marking the first time a woman held the position.

The flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday as dozens line up to pay their respects. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

In 1969, O'Connor was appointed to the Arizona State Senate, and in 1973 became the first woman to serve as majority leader in any state.

O'Connor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009, while President Joe Biden signed a bill in April 2022 to place a statue of O'Connor on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

From left to right, Scott O'Connor, Jay O'Connor and Brian O'Connor, sons of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, await the arrival of their mother's flag-draped casket at the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI

The family asked that donations be sent to the "iCivics" student program, which O'Connor established in 2009 to promote civic engagement.

The flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday. Pool Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI