First female named as chief criminal investigator for Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Apr. 22—The first female has been named to the position of chief criminal investigator for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, a spokeswoman announced Thursday.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley appointed Tina Perkins to the position, which oversees a team of investigators at the office. The criminal investigators are tasked with investigating misdemeanor and felony cases under the jurisdiction of the District Attorney's Office and are sworn peace officers.

Perkins had 15 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in Santa Barbara County prior to becoming the chief criminal investigator.

A native of Ojai, Perkins attended Santa Barbara City College, CSU San Marcos and CSU Northridge. She possesses an associate degree in administration of justice, a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration.

She initially began her career in law enforcement in 2007 as a police officer for the UCSB Police Department.

In 2013, Perkins joined the District Attorney's Office as an investigator, where she worked assignments in the Welfare Fraud Unit, Cannabis Compliance Team, and the Arson, Environmental Crimes and Consumer Fraud units, according to Dudley.

Perkins was promoted to commander of the Special Investigations Unit and Lompoc Criminal Investigative Team in 2020.