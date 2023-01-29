First, fight ... second, shots

Jan. 28—An after-school fight escalated quickly on Wednesday afternoon near Lebanon High School.

A large group of Lebanon High students encircled a group of their peers, who had begun to brawl in the Hartman Central shopping plaza parking lot. Later that night, a group of the students involved in the fight shot at a car containing several of the other members of the student body who were involved.

"Whatever that altercation was about, then, led to a shooting," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy said. "No one was hurt or injured in that incident, though the vehicle was shot at, and there were occupants in the vehicle."

A 17-year-old LHS student was apprehended after the shooting incident occurred in the Weatherly Estates Subdivision, which is approximately three miles from the school. He was charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault after the LPD followed leads on a suspect vehicle to his residence.

The teenage suspect confessed to the shooting and was transported to a juvenile detention center on Wednesday night.

"None of this situation was random," Hardy said. "It was very targeted. The students that were in the vehicle, and the student that shot at the vehicle were all a part of the big brawl that took place across the street (from the school)."

From videos captured by students and security camera footage, there were between 6-12 students involved in the fight itself, and there was approximately twice that number observing. No injuries were reported from the fight.

The Lebanon Police Department's investigation into the shooting continues as detectives work leads gathered in their initial response.

The department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.