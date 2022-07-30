First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of September. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Financial Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Financial Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Financial Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 43%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. First Financial Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. First Financial Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.8% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we think First Financial Bancorp is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

