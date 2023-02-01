First Financial Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FFBC) Dividend Will Be $0.23

First Financial Bancorp.'s (NASDAQ:FFBC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.23 per share on 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

First Financial Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Financial Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Financial Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 40%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 11.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 37% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.23 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.92. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.9% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

We Could See First Financial Bancorp's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. First Financial Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On First Financial Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is First Financial Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

