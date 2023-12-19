First Financial Bank donate food to local organizations

Dec. 18—First Financial Bank associates and community members donated 536 food items in Greensburg after the completion of a two-week food drive to fight hunger. In every community served by First Financial, associates have delivered food collected from the campaign to food pantries and other community organizations for local distribution.

In Greensburg, items collected in the food drive were donated to Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County and Bread of Life.

Elsewhere, those involved donated 66 food items in Franklin County after the completion of a two-week food drive to fight hunger.

In Franklin County, items collected in the food drive were donated to Batesville Food Pantry and New Mercies.

And, 53 food items were donated in Rushville after the completion of a two-week food drive to fight hunger.

In Rushville, items collected in the food drive were donated to the Rushville food pantry.

"A good meal can make all the difference, and we are grateful for the enthusiastic and generous response we received to give back to the community with this year's food drive," said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial.

First Financial associates and community members collected over 6,600 food items throughout its four states of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois during the campaign.

The food drive was conducted from November 6 to 17, with people encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at their local First Financial Bank.

This campaign builds upon First Financial's commitment to be a positive influence to help clients and communities thrive.

Earlier this year, First Financial teamed up with local residents to collect cleaning supplies that were then given to local charities and nonprofits.

The First Financial Foundation also made $2.5 million in donations to local organizations in the 2022 calendar year.