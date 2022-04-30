First Financial Bankshares' (NASDAQ:FFIN) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.17

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFIN) dividend will be increasing on the 1st of July to US$0.17, with investors receiving 13% more than last year. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

First Financial Bankshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, First Financial Bankshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Financial Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$0.24 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see First Financial Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

First Financial Bankshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for First Financial Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing. Is First Financial Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

