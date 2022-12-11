First Financial Bankshares' (NASDAQ:FFIN) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.17

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of January to $0.17. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

First Financial Bankshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

First Financial Bankshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on First Financial Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 16.4%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 42% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Financial Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that First Financial Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like First Financial Bankshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for First Financial Bankshares for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is First Financial Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

