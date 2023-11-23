First Financial donates to Downtown Lima, Inc.

Nov. 22—LIMA — Downtown Lima Inc., received a grant from First Financial Bank. The company gave a total of $20,000 in grants to organizations across Northwest Ohio.

"Our work to help communities thrive and grow often takes the form of collaboration with strong local organizations and projects such as these, and I'm confident that our work together will deliver a powerful lift to the neighborhoods, towns and cities we serve," Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for First Financial Bank Roddell McCullough said in a recent press release.

The release also states the goal is to partner with agencies that work on developing the workforce, education and local neighborhoods.

First Financial also provided grants to Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission in Defiance and Young Women's Christian Association of Van Wert County.