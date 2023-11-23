First Financial donates iconic tapestry to Terre Haute History Center

Nov. 23—An iconic piece of First Financial Bank history has a new home at the Vigo County History Center.

On Nov. 9, the bank's custom-designed woven tapestry — created for its main branch lobby in downtown Terre Haute — was relocated to the third floor of the History Center.

It had been located in the downtown main branch since 1988.

The tapestry now adorns the wall of the History Center auditorium, which has been renamed the First Financial Bank Auditorium.

"It's just a perfect fit for our location and I could not be more pleased to showcase it," said Marla Flowers, History Center executive director.

The "Wabash Valley Heritage Tapestry" depicts a variety of local landmarks including the Wabash River, Memorial Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse.

It also features farmlands and rolling hills, a pair of cardinals (the state bird) sitting on a sycamore tree, next to a cluster of peonies (Indiana's state flower).

The tapestry was created over a six-month period by 20 artists at Edward Fields, Inc. It measures 5 feet tall and 48 feet long, weighing nearly 200 pounds.

The History Center's auditorium wall is 52 feet wide.

First Financial has been in the process of renovating and modernizing its downtown location and trying to determine a new location fitting for the tapestry, said Norman D. Lowery, First Financial senior vice president and chief operating officer.

When Flowers learned about it last year, she contacted the bank and offered the History Center as its new home.

And the rest — is history.

"We couldn't be happier with how it turned out. A lot more people will be able to see it now that it's at the museum," Lowery said.

He added, "This is a historical piece for us and it means a lot to us. We didn't want it to get lost somewhere."

The downtown location at Sixth and Wabash will continue to be First Financial's corporate headquarters, he said.

Many Vigo County residents who have visited the main branch of First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute will recognize the piece, which was commissioned by the bank and designed to provide a unique perspective on local history that could be enjoyed during each visit to the bank's headquarters.

The tapestry "is hand-tufted with 100% virgin wool yarns in as many as five layers, with loops measuring from three-eighths of an inch up to two inches long. It is brought to life with 36 specially dyed colors and finishing touches, including carefully shearing and sculpting the yarn to ensure crisp lines between the different layers," according to First Financial.

While only one person did the actual tufting, 20 people were involved in the tapestry's completion. After six months of crafting, the finished work was shipped to Terre Haute on March 8, 1988 and 15 people lined up to hang it.

When First Financial Bank made the decision to continue to invest in downtown Terre Haute and build its corporate headquarters at the corner of Sixth and Wabash, former president, CEO and chairman, Donald E. Smith commissioned the tapestry, said Norman L. Lowery, First Financial president and CEO.

"It was Mr. Smith's desire to depict our rich heritage and the contributions First has made to the growth of Terre Haute and Vigo County," he stated.

"We have enjoyed being the steward of this beautiful tapestry, however, as we near our 190th anniversary of serving the Wabash Valley, we believe it is time to share the tapestry with the visitors and patrons of the Vigo County History Center. We cannot think of a more appropriate place for it," said Lowery, First Financial president.

