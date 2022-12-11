First Financial's (NASDAQ:THFF) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.74

First Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:THFF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.74 on 13th of January. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.3%.

First Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

First Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, First Financial's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 21%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.6% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 22% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.94 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. First Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. First Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like First Financial's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that First Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for First Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

