First of five pleads guilty in man's death; Burnt remains found in Dayton garage

Dec. 23—The first of five men indicted in connection to the 2019 kidnapping and death of a Dayton man whose burnt remains were found in a garage has pleaded guilty.

Antoine Dye, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to conspiring to kidnapping resulting in death, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Dye was one of five co-conspirators who kidnapped and abducted the victim, Kwasi Casey, at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.

Casey was taken to one of the defendant's houses where he was held against his will and beaten with a baseball bat while another defendant made ransom demands from the victim's family.

Casey escaped the next day but was recaptured and forced into a co-conspirator's minivan, where he was beaten and ultimately died of his injuries, the release stated.

The defendants hid Casey's body in a detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton, and on Sept. 17 the defendants set the garage on fire. The victim's burnt remains were discovered Sept. 26, according to the release.

Other defendants in the case are Eric Blackshear, 42; Markale Thomas, 28; Devon Love, 29; and Ryan Reese, 27. They are each charged with conspiring to kidnap the victim, which is a federal crime punishable by up to life in prison.

Dye's sentencing date has not been set.