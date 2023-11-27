First of five University of Missouri hazing trials delayed after new indictment

A trial for MU hazing suspect Ryan Delanty set to start Dec. 5 is now delayed following an approved continuance by Boone County Division 3 Judge Kevin Crane.

Without objection from the prosecutor, Delanty's attorney Stephanie Fortus sought the continuance due to personal circumstances and the prosecution filing a superseding criminal indictment last month, she said.

Fortus outlined these details in a continuance motion filed Nov. 16.

"The state added a new count (for second-degree assault), which changes some elements for what we have already taken depositions on and they have endorsed an additional 10 witnesses," Fortus said Monday, also relaying that an immediate relative was diagnosed with a terminal illness the same day as the previous court hearing.

"The last couple of weeks I have had to do things with my family, so I would ask the court we would continue it based on both of those circumstances — the superseding indictment and that I haven't been able to (work on this case)," she said.

The case was put back on the trial setting docket by Crane. This means there is not yet an updated trial date.

Delanty is accused of felony hazing, second-degree assault and misdemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor for an alleged incident Oct. 19, 2021, at the now closed Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on the University of Missouri campus where freshman pledge Danny Santulli was required to drink vast amounts of alcohol with other pledges.

Santulli collapsed and became unresponsive. He was driven to and left at the MU Hospital, where he was resuscitated by staff.

The alcohol poisoning caused brain damage that left Santulli unable to speak, walk or see. He now is under constant care by his parents at their home in Minnesota.

At least five defendants in the MU hazing case have pleaded guilty to lesser charges, receiving lighter jail sentences and probation in deals with the prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU hazing defendant's trial delayed after judge grants continuance